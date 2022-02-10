 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Ineligible to serve?

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

Ineligible to serve?

I have followed with interest Scott Perry’s response to the congressional committee’s invitation to testify about his communication and encrypted phone messages with former President Trump before and during the insurrection of Jan. 6. He refused to testify and dismissed the invitation as “politics of the far left.” Section 3 of the 14th amendment states that officials who swore an oath to the Constitution, which Perry did as a military officer and a representative in Congress, and then “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the United States are ineligible to serve in office again. The question: is Perry still eligible? Perhaps this is why he will not testify before the committee. It appears that this question must be settled by the courts to apply remedy and the committee can only refer this for legal action. If Perry has nothing to hide and did not collude in the insurrection, he should welcome the opportunity to speak to his innocence.

Frank Basehoar

Lower Allen Township

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Another leftist hoax

Letter: Another leftist hoax

In the Jan. 15 publication, there are two letters to the editor, both refer to our country as a democracy. The country is not a democracy, we …

Letter: Divide in the GOP

Letter: Divide in the GOP

Much has been made of the disagreements between moderate and progressive Democrats in Congress, but there is a much deeper divide in American …

Letter: A modest proposal

Letter: A modest proposal

Vaccination for coronavirus, a highly contentious issue accurately and faithfully reported in The Sentinel, finds happy resolution in an uncom…

Letter: Wrong move for Biden

Letter: Wrong move for Biden

I find it disheartening to hear President Biden’s recent statement on filling the open position on the U.S. Supreme Court. He has eliminated o…

Letter: Don't be hoodwinked

Letter: Don't be hoodwinked

Hoodwink — that’s what our legislature is trying to do to us with HB 2207. This bill would amend Pennsylvania’s Constitution to create a so-ca…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News