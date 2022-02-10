Letter: Ineligible to serve?

Ineligible to serve?

I have followed with interest Scott Perry’s response to the congressional committee’s invitation to testify about his communication and encrypted phone messages with former President Trump before and during the insurrection of Jan. 6. He refused to testify and dismissed the invitation as “politics of the far left.” Section 3 of the 14th amendment states that officials who swore an oath to the Constitution, which Perry did as a military officer and a representative in Congress, and then “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the United States are ineligible to serve in office again. The question: is Perry still eligible? Perhaps this is why he will not testify before the committee. It appears that this question must be settled by the courts to apply remedy and the committee can only refer this for legal action. If Perry has nothing to hide and did not collude in the insurrection, he should welcome the opportunity to speak to his innocence.