In "McConnell ... drove getaway bandwagon” ("The Sentinel," Aug. 8), Martin Schramm describes Special Counsel Jack Smith’s indictment of Donald Trump as “compelling” and “widely praised.” Schramm’s entire column exemplifies an alternative universe echo chamber. For everyone who has gleefully praised the indictment because it threatens Trump, there are others who have condemned it based on content analysis and legal precedent.

Alan Dershowitz is a life-long Democrat who voted for Biden (and has declared he will likely do so again). An esteemed former Harvard professor, he wrote the "Get Trump" book on how the legal system has been suborned and misused. He has publicly criticized the indictment multiple times, saying it does not meet the high standard needed in such a case.

Jonathan Turley is a noted legal scholar and George Washington University professor who has also voted Democrat. He describes the indictment as free speech-killing that seeks to criminalize disinformation.

The same Aug. 8 edition of "The Sentinel" includes Chris Talgo’s “Charges are political, show two-tiered system.” It cites polling results that half of all Americans believe the wave of charges against Trump is politically motivated.

Schramm chooses to see and hear what fits his narrative, and uses blinders and earplugs to avoid the obvious.

Cloyd Gatrell

Carlisle