We have so many problems in our state that need attention; problems that don’t get worked on because legislators are too busy arguing and being partisan. Resolving problems is part of your job, so you need to resolve some.

One big issue is the minimum wage. I would like you all to ask yourselves "Could I live on $7.25 an hour, $290 a week, $1,160 per month before taxes are removed?" If you believe you could, you need to trade places with someone making $7.25 an hour for at least two months so you can see and feel the reality of what that is like.

The average median rent in PA is $1,500 a month. You just became overdrawn. Get another full-time $7.25 an hour job.

Pennsylvania’s legislators' base pay is $95,432 a year. Next year they will get a COLA of 8%, pushing their base pay to over $100,000.

The lawmakers can return that raise to the Treasury. Few do! Only six lawmakers have given back at least a portion of their annual pay raise.

That’s a bit hypocritical, don’t you think?

Kay Bear

South Middleton Township