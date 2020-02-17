Letter: In search of truth

Dear Editor:

Bigotry is defined as “intolerance toward those who hold different opinions from oneself,” while prejudice is a “preconceived opinion that is not based on reason or actual experience." Though both have been human failures for a very long time, it seems that today they have become commonplace and are frequently observed together.

Bigotry and prejudice are most often the consequence of ignorance rather than malevolence, but that is sometimes difficult to discern. When practiced by our leaders — who were previously held to a higher standard and have been expected to model tolerance, inclusivity, and be partisans only to the truth — bigotry and prejudice become acceptable, or even worse a source of pride.

There is a biblical quote, “the truth will set you free.” Seeking the truth based on authentic facts will help set us free from the bigotry and prejudice dominating current discourse. The truth will set us free to reason, to think independently, and to demand that our decision makers seek truth and act on it. The first step is wanting to know the truth, but what follows — finding the truth, is our greatest challenge.