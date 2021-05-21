 Skip to main content
Letter: In praise of voting experience
Letter: In praise of voting experience

Dear Editor:

In contrast to complaints in the media regarding voting experiences elsewhere in the state and nation, I wish to pass along the exclusively positive feedback that I have heard from voters in Cumberland County concerning the new voting machines – first used in 2020.

Voters comment to me most frequently on the new voting machines ease of use and security in terms of the paper ballot that prints for their review.

I commend the Cumberland County Board of Elections, the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners and the administration and staff of the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections office for running a smooth, easy and secure primary election for Cumberland County’s residents.

Al Whitcomb

Controller – Cumberland County

