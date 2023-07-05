In a perfect world all Americans would be patriots, but unfortunately this isn’t a perfect world.

In a perfect world all Americans would put God and country before political party, but we know that not to be the case! And in a perfect world, the good would be rewarded and the bad punished, but unfortunately that is not always the case! In a perfect world, our Constitution would be upheld and all Americans would be expected to show ID when going into the voting booth to vote, but again that is not often the case.

But even in an imperfect world where rules seem to be bent and often laws are ignored, it has been the custom that all presidential candidates for that office participate in debates leading up to the election in order for fair-minded citizens who prefer not to rely on the media be given an opportunity to hear directly from the candidate. Well, now we are approaching another election for president of these United States and apparently there are candidates on both sides of the political aisle who have announced that they may not participate in some debates … or any debates!

I believe that every voter should insist that the candidate in either party show up for every debate in order to give their fellow Americans and prospective voters an opportunity to see them for themselves, rather than the picture that has been carefully painted by the media. After all, the president of the United States must represent all Americans as he or she presents themself to the entire world.

As a proud and dedicated American to the rule of law, I will not vote for any candidate who refuses to debate before the public, and I would challenge my fellow-Americans to consider the same.

Eugenio M. Albano

Harrisburg