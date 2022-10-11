Letter: Importance of the November vote

For 36 years, a total of nine terms in elected local office (first as an East Pennsboro School Board member, then as an East Pennsboro Township Commissioner and finally, for eight years, as a Cumberland County Commissioner), I was both humbled and honored to have the chance to serve. It was during my time in office that I became friends with many Republicans and Republican officials in our county, worked with Republicans and, yes, compromised when necessary to get things done without regard to politics for the good of our county.

It’s the way our government should work for the people, all of the people, who entrusted us to serve.

But, with the Nov. 8 election fast approaching and many people already in receipt of their mail-in ballots, I would like to take this opportunity to respectfully ask all of Cumberland County’s good citizens - regardless of political party or no party - to seriously consider what is at stake in this election.

Our democracy will not long survive by electing people who falsely malign the legitimacy of our elections, those who continue to promote the big lie about the 2020 presidential election, those who voted to decertify the vote of every Pennsylvanian in 2020, even though it was the same vote that elected or re-elected many of them to office, and those who are hell-bent on a continued path of false conspiracy theories needlessly undermining the public’s faith in our electoral system and aimed at denying the will of the people if they lose. For sure, Vladimir Putin is loving every minute of this.

Please join me in this election in voting to Save Our Democracy by electing the Democratic candidates up and down the ballot.

Jim Hertzler

Retired Cumberland County Commissioner

East Pennsboro Township