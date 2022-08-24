Letter: I'm not one of them

I don’t know either candidate, but I know I’m not “one of them,” referring to a recent television commercial made by Mr. Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania senator. No, I’m not one of them; I don’t wear tattoos on my arms, and I don’t appear in public like I’m working from home in my pajamas! Perhaps having the endorsement of Mr. Trump didn’t do Dr. Oz any favors, but we’ve had celebrity politicians before. We currently have quite a few from the medical profession serving in Congress, and they certainly can “walk and chew gum” at the same time; they’re mostly conservative politicians who care about our civilized society: the rule of law and preserving our history, rather than knocking down statues of our founding fathers. And, let’s remember that Dr. Oz was first brought to our television screens by none other than Oprah Winfrey!

Haven’t we had enough of progressive candidates disrupting our society with policies that include putting criminals back on our streets, allowing for destruction of private property in the name of “civil disobedience” and trying to destroy our education system with some nonsense that they have labeled as “woke!”

I ask you to think twice before going to the polls this November! You must decide which candidate truly represents the values associated with you and your family and grandparents. My grandparents have long ago passed on, but I still like the idea of "going to grandmother’s house” for Thanksgiving, being able to feel comfortable when walking the streets and knowing that the tuition that you’re paying is not being wasted on something designed to destroy our way of life!

Eugenio M. Albano

Harrisburg