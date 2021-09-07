Letter: Ignoring the rule of law

To the editor:

Regarding the latest Texas abortion law: What the hey? What has happened to the rule of law that Americans once cherished?

Never mind your views about women's rights and abortion — all of us should be greatly alarmed that the state of Texas and now the Supreme Court are ignoring both the U.S. Constitution and legal precedents by outsourcing what should be the job of governments to citizen bounty hunters.

That seems morally, as well as legally suspect to me. We all should be upset that legislators can so craftily find a work-around to our cherished Constitution. I shudder to imagine what political cause is next from which citizens may be able to reap bounties. Opportunists, 1. Citizens, 0.

Willa Jean Harner

Newville

