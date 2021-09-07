 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Ignoring the rule of law
0 Comments

Letter: Ignoring the rule of law

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mailbag.Logo

To the editor:

Regarding the latest Texas abortion law: What the hey? What has happened to the rule of law that Americans once cherished?

Never mind your views about women's rights and abortion — all of us should be greatly alarmed that the state of Texas and now the Supreme Court are ignoring both the U.S. Constitution and legal precedents by outsourcing what should be the job of governments to citizen bounty hunters.

That seems morally, as well as legally suspect to me. We all should be upset that legislators can so craftily find a work-around to our cherished Constitution. I shudder to imagine what political cause is next from which citizens may be able to reap bounties. Opportunists, 1. Citizens, 0.

Willa Jean Harner

Newville

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Power to the citizens
Letters

Letter: Power to the citizens

Obviously our nation would be better off had the present administration done nothing. What our legislators fail to grasp is freedom given to i…

Letter: Seeking fair elections
Letters

Letter: Seeking fair elections

Our revised 18th century Constitution is not up to the task of helping fix this 21st century era of two-party political gridlock. Even when a …

Letter: Unity over division
Letters

Letter: Unity over division

Upon returning from vacation, I experienced the “pleasure” of reading Michael Reagan’s column “High price of Biden’s blunder” (Aug. 25) and Ca…

Letter: End the mask mandates
Letters

Letter: End the mask mandates

The recent op-ed “It’s just a mask” (July 26) was rather misguided and senseless. The recent reinstating of mask mandates, especially to fully…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News