Dear Editor:
President Trump's immaturity (or senility?) comes out again.
The president of the USA, the most powerful man in the world, is now picking on 16-year old girls. If I did this, Americans would call me a pervert, sick, or mentally ill.
To all you Trumpers who attended the recent event in the Giant Center, I would love to hear your justification for your president's tweet where he said "So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!"
The "leader" of the free world beating up on a child. I am sure this makes you feel so proud of him.
Joe Tomkiel
Carlisle