ID/A community feeling hopeful Family members and intellectual disability/autism advocates have been working hard to convince the governor and General Assembly to increase funding for the ID/A community before the community system collapse, because families and programs are unable to find people willing to work for the poverty wage set by the state. The ID/A community is being listened to by both Republicans and Democrats in Harrisburg, as well as Gov. Shapiro. On June 12, Gov. Shapiro met with the ID/A community to discuss this crisis. I think all of this support is giving a lot of hope to families of people with intellectual disabilities and autism great hope.





As the General Assembly moves closer to finishing the state budget in collaboration with the governor, so many people are feeling encouraged for the first time in years.

Gary Blumenthal Mechanicsburg