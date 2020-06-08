Letter: “I want to believe that…”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Editor:

The recent killing of George Floyd has sickened us all and led to extraordinary cost in lives and property. Had I been there at the scene of the crime, I want to believe that I would have intercede orally and physically if necessary to stop the killing.

We all have responsibility to correct wrong-doing and a policeman strangling a person in broad daylight is wrong regardless of how bad the altercation was. My intercession might have been just enough to alert the three associates of the rule of law police are bound to and they could stopped the murder.

I want to think that I would act that way in such an event rather than just standing by taking a video of the murder.

Richard Rodney

Carlisle

