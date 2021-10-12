Letter: I love Carlisle

Several days ago, I drove downtown to do some shopping. While driving, I realized that I hadn’t had any lunch. Wendy’s was straight ahead, so I turned in to the pick-up line. Bummer! It was noontime and I found myself in line with about eight to 10 cars ahead of me. I started thinking; what else can go wrong today?

After a few minutes, I pulled up behind the car in front of me to pay my bill. At last! The cashier opened her window and said, “Sir, the car in front of you paid for your lunch.” What? Why would the guy in front of me pay for my lunch? I didn’t recognize the car, or the people in it, as he drove away. Is this what “pay it forward” means? When I got home, I got on the computer to check it out. There’s a lot of info on “pay it forward,” but what struck me most among the definitions and explanations was the suggestion that you might consider extending the same generous gesture to another person. Good idea! It was another great day in Carlisle!