Letter: I-81 barrier needed

I-81 barrier needed

Recent approval of federal funds for infrastructure projects is certainly welcome. The amount granted for Pennsylvania, however, will put only a dent in the improvements that are needed in our state.

In a meeting I had with PennDOT officials back in December 2021, I was informed that the cost to make total improvements on Interstate 81 from the Maryland border to the intersection of Interstate 78 would be over $3 billion. I was told by PennDOT officials that these major improvements will not be done anytime soon, although some localized improvements in the Carlisle area will be considered. The cost in dollars and lives continues to rise as time passes.

I do not envy the folks at PennDOT and the many demands they face each day. But I think that the construction and placement of median barriers must be finished in Cumberland County this year. Several miles of barrier have been placed in recent years in our county and we are very grateful, but there are still areas from mile marker 49 to mile marker 62 that are unprotected and need attention. I was told that the cost to complete one mile of median barrier is about $132,000. Because full renovation and improvements to Interstate 81 are not on the radar, I believe the request to complete the median barriers is certainly reasonable and definitely needed.

Just last summer, two young children lost their lives because of a cross-over accident near mile marker 54 in Silver Spring Township. I ask my fellow citizens and other elected officials who represent Cumberland County to contact PennDOT officials and request that these median barriers be completed.

Vince DiFilippo

Cumberland County

Commissioner

