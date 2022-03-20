Letter: How will we respond?

The fabric of our common humanity has been viciously ruptured. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine tears at the essential norms of civilization: freedom, human dignity and justice.

Holocaust survivor and psychiatrist Viktor Frankl wrote: “The question can no longer be ‘What can I expect from life?’ but can only be ‘What does life expect of me?’ What task in life is waiting for me?”

As our Ukrainian brothers and sisters are mercilessly slaughtered, Frankl’s question assumes a profound urgency. What is life asking of us when a maternity ward is bombed and mothers must give birth and tend to their children in underground bunkers? What is life asking when law abiding citizens are murdered in the crossfire while buying groceries for their families?

The courageous Ukrainian people have answered life’s question by volunteering their bodies as a collective fortress to defend their homeland. Brave Russians have answered by protesting in the streets against Putin’s war, risking arrest. How will we bear witness in this moment of unconscionable brutality?

Frankl notes: life’s question “does not only change from hour to hour but also changes from person to person: the question is entirely different in each moment for every individual.”

In this moment, life’s cry of the heart interrogates each of our souls. Not answering is, itself, an answer: an indifferent turning away from the suffering of our fellow human beings. By coexisting here in this moment with our Ukrainian brothers and sisters, we are answering life, whether passively or actively.

In choosing our response, we choose our character and identity. As Ukraine is torn asunder: whom will we choose to be?

Lives hinge on our answer.

Angela Smith

Carlisle

