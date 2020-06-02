Letter: How do we fix this?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Editor:

In 2015, upon hearing of the death of Sandra Bland, The Sentinel published my letter saying: “Enough is enough!” Now during this pandemic, where slogans of “We’re all in this together” abound, we are witnessing horrific racial violence and abuse toward people of color.

Take these four incidents harming African-American lives:

1. Feb. 23 – Ahmaud Arbery is chased and gunned down while jogging in Georgia.

2. March 13 – Breonna Taylor, a front-line medical professional, is shot to death in her own bed after police executed a no-knock, no-announcement forced entry into the wrong home in Kentucky.

3. May 25 – Christian Cooper was bird-watching in Central Park, New York, and politely asked a white woman to leash her dog as required by law. She calls police and says, “There’s an African American man threatening my life,” in full histrionics.

4. May 25 – George Floyd is brutally murdered by a white policeman on the streets of Minneapolis. He was unarmed, on the ground handcuffed, and pleading for his life.