Letter: Honoring the "Six Triple Eight”

Dear Editor:

With Women’s History Month following on the heels of Black History Month I am reminded of a little known US Army group of African-American women that resolved a massive mail backlog during World War II — a backlog much like we have had for the past few months with our US Postal Service.

The battalion known as the “Six Triple Eight” (the 6888 Central Postal Directory Battalion) was the first and only WAC (Women’s Army Corps) unit made up of all African-American women deployed to fill the shortage of qualified US Army postal workers in England.

In 1945 with 7 million American military troops spread across Europe, their letters and packages were piled up nearly to the ceilings with thousands more flooding in every day. Their job was to clear the backlog of mail that one general estimated would take six months but they cleared it in only three. They processed over 65,000 pieces of mail per day by working in three eight-hour shifts. And all of this without the automated mail room equipment that is available today! Once completed they went on to Paris to do the same thing.