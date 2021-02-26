Letter: Honoring Lt. Col. Charles C. Rogers

Dear Editor:

Charles C. Rogers is justifiably highlighted by Charles D. Allen (The Sentinel, Feb. 13, 2021). I saw then-Lt. Col. Rogers at Quon Loi, Vietnam in 1968 during my first tour in nearby An Loc. He commanded the 1/5th Artillery, with its proud slogan, “Alexander Hamilton’s Own.” It is the oldest active U.S. Army unit and the only one with service in the Revolutionary War. Hamilton’s support of Washington’s crossing of the Delaware and retreat from Trenton made the 1/5th Artillery legendary, and now this unit was commanded by a Black American. I was so impressed seeing Rogers at the helm and knowing that Alexander Hamilton would be proud to see this African American patriot in command.

Later I learned that a fire support base blocking the route to Saigon from Cambodia was attacked by an overwhelming North Vietnamese force. Lt. Col. Rodgers was visiting his battery when the perimeter was penetrated. The 105mm howitzers were lowered to put direct fire on the onslaught and Lt. Col. Rogers rallied his troops, sustaining three wounds when it appeared all was lost. By his personal determination and example the attack was repelled, and word of his gallantry soon spread. Awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor, Rogers was eventually promoted to Major General and served his nation until retirement in 1984.