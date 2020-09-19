Letter: Honoring Bob Baish

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

Saturday July 18, the 34th Bob Baish Golf Tournament was held at the Cumberland Golf Course despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The 144 golfers played in temperatures over 90 degrees to remember and honor Bob Baish and to support the Central Hospice of Pennsylvania.

Bob was the owner of Bob Baish Body Shop in Carlisle. He was an avid supporter of all sports and participated by being a Little League umpire, PIAA swimming and diving official, a driving force to start a midget football league in the Newville area, and was past president of the Newville Little League.

The Baish family have been overwhelmed over the years by the response and support from the golfers, generous sponsors, but especially this year due to the world being turned upside down with the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the generous support of the loyal sponsors and the hard work of all the volunteers, Jim Baish, Richard Baish, Jane Baish Ewing will again be able to donate $4,000.00 to Central Hospice of Pennsylvania to help families in their time of need in honor of their father.

The entire Baish family hope the golfers, committee members, and volunteers enjoyed the day and want to thank everyone for their help to make this tradition continue to support such a worthy cause in Bob’s honor.