Letter: Honoring a dream in Mount Holly, 51 years later

Dear Editor:

On Saturday, Aug. 28, a re-dedication of Trine Park in Mt. Holly Springs is planned from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. The vision of the park was created many years ago by a well respected educator, Ms. Trine. Tragically she died in an auto accident in 1970, but her will spelled out the gift of her farmland to be used as a park.

This will was kept in the left hand desk drawer of Borough Manager Tom Day as a constant reminder this gem of a park needed the attention and upgrades it deserved. Finally, 50 years later, the time was right. A DCED grant was obtained and the hard work began. Volunteers, public works employees, the borough manager and more braved the heat, splitting shifts when the temperatures soared. They assembled the playground, volleyball court, dog park, bluebird trail, along with pavilion upgrades and a plan in the works for a pollinating garden.

The parking lot was even expanded in anticipation of the many that will visit. In her lifetime Ms. Trine was a difference maker as an educator. Her legacy is that of a community builder. Her gift gave Mt. Holly Springs and surrounding areas an opportunity to utilize and appreciate this gem of a park, and for that we are grateful.