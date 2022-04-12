 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Hold public meetings on Claremont

The Cumberland County-owned Claremont Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center has been sold for about $19 million. What is the county going to do with that money? Who is going to decide how it is spent? What do the residents of the county think? What services or support will be available for the elderly who cannot afford nursing care at the home?

I recommend that the Board of Commissioners host several public meetings to allow residents the opportunity to discuss the needs of today and the future for our citizenry. Thank you for your kind consideration.

Donald Seiple, pastor emeritus

Mechanicsburg

