Letter: History tells different story

If Mr. Richard Vrabel had bothered to do any research before writing his response to Mr. Edward Watson, he would understand that modern white Christian men are power-hungry, sexist, misogynist and to some degree racist. Devout Christians were happy to support abortion for over 200 years after white settlement began on this continent. Abortion was legal before quickening in the colonies and in the early United States until well into the 1800s. It was normally performed with herbal remedies by women practitioners. Abortion would be criminalized by the 1880s not because of social or religious organizations but rather because of pressure from the medical establishment and racist men. White men who did not want to share their profits with women who did the procedures, and white Anglo Saxon men were upset with the fact that white protestant women were the ones limiting the size of their families with abortions. These white men were concerned about their profits and with the low birth rate which would allow immigrants and what they referred to as racial inferiors to dominate the country.