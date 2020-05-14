Letter History as it happens a great idea

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Editor:

After reading an article in The Sentinel recently from CCHS and Lindsay Varner about "Archiving History as it Happens" (The Sentinel, April 11), I think this in one of the best ideas I have heard in a long time. If this would have been done in past history, it would have eliminated some of the misconceptions that go on today.

Much of our past history was recorded by people who have done nothing more than guess at what they thought was true, or what was handed down by hearsay. This lets an opening to interject their own thoughts and ideas. Without actual documentation many happenings get changed each time they are retold.

I could quote many issues where this happened, but word count won't permit it. The fact that Christopher Columbus discovered the Americas is true, but now he has been called a racist and murderer, so he must be erased from history. History has painted Thomas Edison as an American electricity genius. Although history has told us this it must be true.

But Nicolas Tesla was the reason we have AC electric current. Tesla also had an invention that people in this country could get electric power at no cost. Edison's comment to his idea was "how can we send them a bill?" Tesla's true story is left out.