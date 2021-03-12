Letter: Historical reflection

Dear Editor:

The debate regarding the sale of the Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to a for-profit company continues. The county institution carries a proud tradition of excellence.

I have been reluctant to express my opinion regarding this issue. The recent guest editorial by Commissioner DiFilippo in the Feb. 15 issue of The Sentinel has motivated me to share my concerns. In doing so I do not assign blame but rather revisit past experience. He writes: "They must have knowledge of the past in order to envision success in the future." I concur.

I have been a practicing physician in Carlisle for 40 years. A conservative and capitalist appreciate the financial concerns of out county leadership regarding this controversy.

However, to get an idea what the future might hold for the people of Cumberland County if such sale transpires one should consider what happened to the once proud community hospital of Carlisle when medical profiteers from Florida acquired ownership.