Carlisle and South Middleton School Districts are using different approaches in dealing with enrollment issues.

SMSD is projecting a surge of 750 in enrollment in the next 10 years. Their first step in addressing an enrollment surge is an engineering firm's no cost assessment of their infrastructure. Their report issued in October 2022 indicated that 81% of their infrastructure was in fair, good or new condition.

SMSD is currently soliciting proposals from architect firms to assist them in dealing with there enrollment surge. Additional steps include gathering information and projecting based on data.

CASD has been discussing enrollment since September 2019 with a committee of 40 to 95 They have stated that they are using their architect of record.

The SMSD board appointed one director who was selected because of his contracting experience. CASD has appointed three directors, none of whom have indicated that they have any relevant enrollment experience.

CASD has indicated that there might be a 1,000 enrollment "surge." CASD's enrollment was about 5,000, each of the last 10 years. A 20% increase in enrollment is not supported by history. The CASD census most recently indicated a 6.5% increase. Cumberland County reported a 6.2% increase for each of the last two 10-year censuses. CASD "surged" 3.5 percent.

CASD has mentioned just three lines in four years to consider an option that would require no new buildings. Time is past due for the CASD board to hire professionals for dealing with determining their needs.

Wayne Ulsh

Carlisle