Letter: Higher pay for health-care workers

I would like to start out by congratulating the government for focusing on the big picture in allocating hourly increases, especially in the areas of medical to frontline workers. Recognizing how a year and a half ago they were working, some without pay, some as volunteers; all working with limited supplies, some devising their own, as supplies were limited or none at all.

Congratulations to the frontline workers on their pay increase - well deserved and a long time coming.

Shame on the people who are claiming unfairness because they did not receive the hourly increase. Even some within home health care was not recognized rightfully, so the majority of the people complaining are the ones for the least year and a half who collected unemployment along with the stimulus check and other stimuli the government provided.

Some people did use funds responsibly. Others made it their occupational past time to use it and abuse it. Other people within the state - in the field of helping others with outside resources to add to the quality of life - they couldn't even receive unemployment. And for this, I'd say good for the government for picking and choosing. You did what I call recycling tax dollars, especially since I'm for the needy and not the greedy.

Donna Martin

Carlisle

