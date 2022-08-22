Letter: Here to help?

The old saying, “I’m from the government and I’m here to help,” today raises eyebrows and prompts questions, like “Help who? And why?”

Sometimes it seems the answer is simply to get the candidate re-elected. Activity from State Rep. Barb Gleim and State Sen. Doug Mastriano supports this conclusion. For Gleim and Mastriano, the doctrines of personal rights removal, inequality and authoritarianism are the “help” they plan to deliver.

As of January 2021, Gleim was still actively casting doubt on the 2020 election. She repeatedly demanded an audit despite zero evidence of fraud, shared a fake vote count, joined two court cases to throw out Pennsylvania votes, and supported a made-up rule that state legislators had complete authority, regardless of vote counts, to choose presidential electors. This “help” could invalidate your vote.

Rep. Gleim’s latest side hustle is to replace real history with a scrubbed, racist-based version. She tells teachers and parents the GOP in Harrisburg knows what books should be in schools and libraries. We don’t need “help” changing history, Barb.

Providing military-style cover for Gleim is Mastriano and his Christian Nationalism offensive. This belief forges a false alliance between church and state for the benefit of the state and its leaders. The “do unto others,” “love thy neighbor” and “turn the other cheek” tenets of New Testament Christian doctrine aren’t paramount in Doug’s version. It’s more like an eye for an eye. And he, as the state, with (he tells us) divine direction, will determine whose eye, brain or uterus is next.

Welcome to the new crusade and its leaders. Don’t be fooled. Your votes for Alan Howe for 199th State House and Josh Shapiro for Pa. Governor can stick a sword in it. Wield it in November!

Bill Turner

Carlisle