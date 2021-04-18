Letter: Help for long-term providers

Dear Editor:

It’s time for Pennsylvania state government to fairly fund long-term providers that care for thousands of older Pennsylvanians in nursing homes. Medicaid funding, which covers most of the costs of care, has been flat-lined by the Wolf administration. After a year of being in the heart of the COVID pandemic, nursing homes watched helplessly as Gov. Tom Wolf once again proposed flat funding in his latest budget for the commonwealth’s 2021-22 fiscal year.

Your readers need to understand that even in normal times, flat funding ignores skyrocketing health care costs for residents, making it difficult to increase our services and retain our caregivers, let alone attract new ones. During a pandemic, this approach is perilous. The American Recovery Plan Act is sending billions to Pennsylvania, which should make more dollars available for nursing home care.

These funds would be extremely beneficial to cover all Covid testing and PPE costs that we are no longer being reimbursed for. The state is requiring daily PPE and weekly/monthly testing guidelines which is creating a huge financial impact to the communities who are providing care and protection to the most fragile stakeholders.