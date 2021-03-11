Letter: Help can’t wait during emergencies

Dear Editor:

In times of crisis, the American Red Cross is fortunate to witness the best of humanity.

Emergencies haven’t stopped during COVID-19, and people in our community have stepped up in all kinds of ways to help our neighbors. They’ve volunteered to assist those displaced by emergencies, educated youth and adults to better prepare for emergencies, supported our military and veteran community, and rolled up their sleeves to donate blood for patients in urgent need.

In addition, people in Central Pennsylvania were among the thousands of COVID-19 survivors nationwide who have shared their potentially lifesaving antibodies by giving plasma.

This month— which U.S. presidents have declared Red Cross Month for nearly 80 years — we honor the people in our community who deliver relief when help can’t wait. On behalf of those we serve, thank you. Our mission wouldn’t be possible without you.