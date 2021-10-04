 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Help build a better community
0 Comments

Letter: Help build a better community

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mailbag.Logo

Help build a better community

As the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County kicks off their annual campaign during an unprecedented time in our history, the concept of community has never been so important.

The United Way is a vital resource for so many great local partner agencies to be able to provide all kinds of desperately needed services to people in our area—our friends, neighbors and others in need.

United Way funds at the Amelia Givin Library in Mount Holly Springs are used to help hundreds of pre-school age children each year develop crucial reading and literacy skills—so important for future school success and then later in the workplace. Our library also provides services for people of all ages—free materials to borrow, access to computers and educational programs.

Your support of the United Way campaign going on right now helps us all build a better community. Thanks so much for your support!

Cynthia Thompson

Director of Amelia Givin Library

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: The great USA?
Letters

Letter: The great USA?

The United States has been remarkedly successful in nearly eliminating God, the Bible, faith and prayer from our schools and our society. We o…

Letter: Protect your neighbors
Letters

Letter: Protect your neighbors

Many years ago when I was a young man I, like many others, served our community as a volunteer firefighter and EMT. With no questions asked, w…

Letter: Thankful for response
Letters

Letter: Thankful for response

This letter is to thank retired Col. Alden M. Cunningham for his excellent response to the opinion piece titled "Fallacy of CRT." There is ple…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News