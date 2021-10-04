Letter: Help build a better community

Help build a better community

As the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County kicks off their annual campaign during an unprecedented time in our history, the concept of community has never been so important.

The United Way is a vital resource for so many great local partner agencies to be able to provide all kinds of desperately needed services to people in our area—our friends, neighbors and others in need.

United Way funds at the Amelia Givin Library in Mount Holly Springs are used to help hundreds of pre-school age children each year develop crucial reading and literacy skills—so important for future school success and then later in the workplace. Our library also provides services for people of all ages—free materials to borrow, access to computers and educational programs.

Your support of the United Way campaign going on right now helps us all build a better community. Thanks so much for your support!

Cynthia Thompson

Director of Amelia Givin Library

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0