Letter: Healing political battles

Dear Editor:
Unfortunate and uncivil as the intense relationship is today between the current president and the president-elect, an acrimony of much worse proportion occurred in the year 1800 between the second and the third presidents of the United States.
At the conclusion of his first term as president, John Adams campaigned for his re-election against his arch rival, Thomas Jefferson. The two candidates were the first presidents to campaign under the banner of a political party — Adams a Federalist and staunch conservative, Jefferson a liberal and leader of the new Republican party. The two were political opposites in every regard — Adams accepting the reality of inherited wealth, unequal social status, and strong central government; Jefferson idealistically declaring and writing about equality for all mankind and the rights of states.
The political battle between Adams and Jefferson raged towards and far beyond the election date of March 4, 1801 when Jefferson entered the White House. On his sorry way out of the White House, Adams departed in disgust and headed home to grieve and ruminate in Boston, refusing to ride in the carriage with Jefferson the next day for his inauguration. It was years later in 1809, after the completion of Jefferson’s second term in office, that citizen Adams wrote an olive branch letter to Mr. Jefferson at his Monticello mansion, breaking a nine-year silence.
Inspiration for the Adams letter had come from Dr. Benjamin Rush, the great healer. Rush then counseled Jefferson likewise to write to Mr. Adams in return. What followed over the next 15 years was a series of reciprocal letters — 158 in number — between the two former presidents.
Their re-unification was marked miraculously when on July 4th, 1826, they died simultaneously on the 50th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.
God save America!
Craig Jurgensen
Carlisle