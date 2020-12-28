Letter: Healing political battles

Dear Editor:

Unfortunate and uncivil as the intense relationship is today between the current president and the president-elect, an acrimony of much worse proportion occurred in the year 1800 between the second and the third presidents of the United States.

At the conclusion of his first term as president, John Adams campaigned for his re-election against his arch rival, Thomas Jefferson. The two candidates were the first presidents to campaign under the banner of a political party — Adams a Federalist and staunch conservative, Jefferson a liberal and leader of the new Republican party. The two were political opposites in every regard — Adams accepting the reality of inherited wealth, unequal social status, and strong central government; Jefferson idealistically declaring and writing about equality for all mankind and the rights of states.