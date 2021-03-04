Letter: Happy to serve school board

Dear Editor:

In November, my second term as a member of the Carlisle Area School Board will end. I have decided not to run for re-election. It has been an honor to serve my community and our children. However, baby boomers need to know when to pass the baton to a new generation of leaders.

This year, our country is reminded of the importance of public schools. School boards are part of the American tradition of representative government. In Pennsylvania, not only are they responsible for district finances and establishing property tax rates but they approve curriculum, text books, and written policies that govern how school districts operate and our children are educated. CASD’s board must ensure that their decisions serve a diverse community and student body. It is not easy or always popular to do so but it is always important.