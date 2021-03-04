Letter: Happy to serve school board

Dear Editor:
In November, my second term as a member of the Carlisle Area School Board will end. I have decided not to run for re-election. It has been an honor to serve my community and our children. However, baby boomers need to know when to pass the baton to a new generation of leaders.
This year, our country is reminded of the importance of public schools. School boards are part of the American tradition of representative government. In Pennsylvania, not only are they responsible for district finances and establishing property tax rates but they approve curriculum, text books, and written policies that govern how school districts operate and our children are educated. CASD’s board must ensure that their decisions serve a diverse community and student body. It is not easy or always popular to do so but it is always important.
I will miss serving on the board. I care deeply about our children but I know there are other leaders in our community who are ready to take on this responsibility. I encourage them to run and hope that they are already circulating petitions so that their names will appear on May’s primary ballot. Because school board members should function in a non-partisan manner, all candidates should remember to obtain signatures among those who are registered in both political parties to ensure that their names appear on both the Republican and Democratic ballots.
In December, I trust that our district will swear in a new board who is ready to work with the school administration and our amazing teachers to create the best possible school district for each one of our 5,200 students. Our children deserve no less.
Deborah Sweaney
Dickinson Township