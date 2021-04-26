Letter: H.B. 972 an unfair play for Pa. kids

Dear Editor:

I’m writing with regard to H.B. 972, the “Save Women’s Sports Act” recently introduced to the PA House of Representatives. This bill co-sponsored by Rep. Barbara Gleim, who represents Cumberland County in the PA House.

I am strongly concerned about the effect this bill would have on transgender children across Pa. Under its provisions, transgender students would essentially be barred from sports teams. This discrimination, based solely upon gender identity, would deny these children access to the same opportunities as their peers. It would create an additional burden for students who may already feel left out because of their identity.

I was born and raised in Carlisle, and I know that people around here have big hearts and goodwill toward their neighbors. Let’s not allow a manufactured wedge issue to cause harm to kids just because they’re different from the norm. I encourage readers speak out against H.B. 972, because every child deserves to play.

Trevor Donovan

Carlisle

