Letter: Guns and voters

On Memorial Day we remembered our war heroes. But we don’t really have to worry about a war with Russia, China or even a war between the states. We’re already in a great war—against ourselves. And this time, we’re putting our children (and minorities, anybody “different” or those just doing their jobs) on the front lines.

Nikita Khrushchev once said, “We will take America without firing a shot. We do not have to invade the U.S.,” implying we’d destroy ourselves from within.

What kind of people allow weapons of war to be purchased and used by anyone, much less those who are little more than children themselves, who have criminal intent or may be mentally ill? Are we willing to sacrifice our innocents for the profit of a few and the rise to power of charlatans who plant seeds of fear that grow into hate?

Are we committing hara-kiri? And how do we stop it, with no suicide-prevention line for America the Fearful?

You and I have a choice. We can swallow the propaganda: “good guy with a gun,” “arm the teachers,” (Ms. Jones with an AR-15 – really?), “harden the schools” or “address mental illness” (heard that one before?). Or we can demand those whose six-figure salaries we pay—Toomey, Perry, Keefer, Joyce and others—forsake the perks and contributions from profiteers and do their job, keeping us and our children safe.

And if they don’t act? We can vote them out of office. The choice is ours. And it is a choice.

Eileen Graham

Gardners

