Letter: Groucho and the “Big Lie”

Dear Editor:

Groucho Marx had little formal education. However, his life-long self-improvement, combined with high intelligence and keen wit, made him a brilliant conversationalist and letter writer, and formidable debater. His most penetrating, memorable, and oft-used question was:

Do you believe me, or your eyes?

That question came to mind as I read a letter in this space, on Feb. 11, 2021. It took “President Trump’s partisan adversaries” to task with four main points regarding “the Capitol incursion.”

• The media was unfair to Trump.

• Hunter Biden is a bad boy.

• One-third of all voters and 72% of Republicans doubt the legitimacy of Biden’s election.

• Future elections require “definitive audits when there are questions.”

The author of the letter concludes, “The real ‘Big Lie’ is what Democrats and media have done to President Trump and the pass given his opponents.”

Had Groucho made this case, I’m quite sure he would have asked:

Do you believe me, or your eyes?

My eyes tell me that Trump was the Inciter-in-Chief. No Trump, no insurrection.

Henry G. Gole

Carlisle

