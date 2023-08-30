The Carlisle Victory Circle Inc. (CVC) has been fortunate to receive past support from the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County, to help us achieve our mission of working with young people by encouraging and preparing them for their future through education and character development. The past school year CVC was able to provide programs to Carlisle middle and high schools via after-school clubs, additional programing and community engagement at the CVC club house and provided a scholarship to a previous CVC member.

What do our participants think about CVC? Valuable insight was gained via a survey completed by CVC students and parents. Students expressed a positive view of the programs offered by CVC and were especially satisfied with the welcoming and supportive climate at CVC and reported social and psychological benefits including becoming more confident in expressing themselves and having a more positive view of school since joining CVC. Students also enjoyed the CVC field trips and civic engagement activities and reported that they were more involved in the Carlisle community as a result of the community service opportunities that CVC provides. Parents shared that CVC provides a welcoming climate for their children and that the children have accrued social and psychological benefits from their participation in CVC. Parents view many of the CVC activities as important for their child and as enhancing their child’s school experience.