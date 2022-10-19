Letter: Grandiosity clarifies decision

In American homes and institutions, we do not teach children to solve problems by lying, making up stories or using violence. Adults working with children generally seek to solve problems by using truth and nonviolence. Why, then, do we accept politicians and candidates who problem solve via lies (The Big Lie), conspiracy stories (QAnon), and violence (Jan. 6 insurrection)? Why do we accept legislators/candidates who embrace Proud Boys and Oath Keepers as vehicles to problem solve? Those political adoptions are imposingly extreme!

I have read many editorials by citizens and journalists that reveal common sense election guidance. Frequent subjects include voting rights, women's rights, gun control, immigration reform and climate control. Each topic is critical.

However, the most basic human values of truth and non-violence must be first served. Congress cannot work in unison as long as legislators support wild conspiracy theories, gross misinformation and insurrection inaction. These are grand-scale issues, and if lawmakers can't unite on them, they are greatly distanced from unison on all other issues. Consequently, it is wasteful to invest in candidates who deny truth about the 2020 presidential election and the resulting violence on our Capitol.

We need leaders who bravely call out deplorable untruths and conspiracy theories even in the face of contentious comrades and constituents. We can't accept candidates who plan to problem solve with lesser values than we require from children. Candidates Oz, Mastriano and Perry do not call out the grandest of lies and stories about the 2020 election and insurrection. In fact, they embrace these wrongful problem solving strategies and spew them into our culture. These grandiose stories of a stolen election and a necessary Capitol attack supersede even the most pressing issues and deem these three candidates unacceptable.

Allen Shank

Carlisle