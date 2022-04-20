Letter: Gossert shows failed leadership

I will not support Mike Gossert as my state senator based on his performance on the Cumberland Valley School District Board as an elected public official. As a fellow board member and past board president, I have closely observed Mr. Gossert’s leadership and decision-making over the past 4+ years. Mr. Gossert puts his personal agenda, public persona and “feelings” ahead of what is best for his constituents. For example, Mr. Gossert’s misguided and disingenuous “land grab” of the Lee Farm (McCormick Farm) by eminent domain in 2018 against the desires of three fellow CVSD board members, hundreds of district residents, Silver Spring Township supervisors, Cumberland County commissioners, and more than 70+ local, state, regional and national organizations. Even legal action against CVSD to stop his $100M+ proposed development (presented at a May 2018 town hall) did not phase his poor leadership actions. In the end, Pennsylvania lawmakers thwarted the potential financial disaster for CVSD by passing bipartisan legislation that stopped Mr. Gossert’s plan. The result - Lee Farm was returned to the Lee Family, CVSD paid $100K+ in legal costs, and CVSD garnered significant negative publicity as a direct result of Mr. Gossert’s failed leadership. As a retired senior Naval Officer, I expect my leaders to “lead from the front” and exercise sound judgment. Actions define leadership, not what happens at the ballot box every four years. Therefore, I will not support Mike Gossert as my state senator.