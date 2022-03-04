Letter: Good proposal for proceeds

The Patriot-News recently reported on a proposal to use proceeds from the sale of Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to continue the vision that led to Claremont’s establishment: perpetual care for the county’s needy, elderly and severely disabled citizens. This letter voices strong support for that proposal.

I write as the husband of a disabled Army veteran and Claremont resident. We chose Claremont because it was once among the Best of Cumberland County and, at least until now, one of two area facilities the Veteran’s Administration entrusts with the care of military veterans. One long-time employee told me that people used to compete to work at Claremont, and it was the “happening place.” No more.

Our family has witnessed firsthand the hollowing out of Claremont and the decline of a once vibrant home. The specifics are too many to enumerate, but anyone who has been following developments in these pages should have a pretty good idea. It may be too late to save what was, but it is not too late to take steps to mitigate Claremont’s loss as a way for the people of Cumberland County to care for each other. Establishing a long-term funding source to support life-sustaining efforts for the county’s less fortunate would do just that.

People frequently ask what I think of the Claremont situation. I consider myself as fiscally conservative as most anyone, but I answer by saying the Claremont sale reminds me of Oscar Wilde’s observation about the guy who knows the price of everything and the value of nothing. Using Claremont’s sale to serve Cumberland County’s needy, some of whom are veterans, lets us cushion the damage we have seen done to our most vulnerable seniors.

Mark Eshelman

Carlisle

