Letter: Golf tournament to return

Mailbag.Logo

On July 16, 2022, the 36th annual Bob Baish Memorial Golf Tournament will be held at the Cumberland Golf Course. This is the longest charitable golf tournament held at Cumberland Golf Course and the benefits are given to support the local Central Hospice. Local businesses and volunteers make this tournament a success each year. Five thousand dollars is gratefully the amount donated to hospice due to the dedication of these sponsors and volunteers over the past years! We look forward to another successful tournament! With much appreciation, the Bob Baish Committee.

Nancy Baish

West Pennsboro Township

