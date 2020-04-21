Letter: Golf has a place in the pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Editor:

Mr. Governor, what is the rationale? I write this letter on behalf of the thousands of golfers here in central Pennsylvania who don't understand the reasoning for the closure of the state golf courses.

At the course I play at, we took steps even before the closure of golf courses by Gov. Wolf to institute our own social distancing standards to limit and prevent the exposure by golfers to the COVID-19 virus. Some of these measures were common sense, such as closure of the clubhouse, leaving the flagstick in the hole, limiting the riders to one per cart, one person at a time on the tee box, disinfecting the carts before and after the round. We also suggested members walk if able, while staying as far away from each other as possible, don't shake hands after the round, remove all ball washers, and the list goes on and on.

For many of our players, golf is the main form of exercise with many health benefits, and this has been taken away. Yet, one of the area golf courses does not have to comply with the directive, since it is run by the U.S. military. Are active and retired military personnel less susceptible to the virus?