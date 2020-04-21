Letter: Golf has a place in the pandemic

Dear Editor:
Mr. Governor, what is the rationale? I write this letter on behalf of the thousands of golfers here in central Pennsylvania who don't understand the reasoning for the closure of the state golf courses.
At the course I play at, we took steps even before the closure of golf courses by Gov. Wolf to institute our own social distancing standards to limit and prevent the exposure by golfers to the COVID-19 virus. Some of these measures were common sense, such as closure of the clubhouse, leaving the flagstick in the hole, limiting the riders to one per cart, one person at a time on the tee box, disinfecting the carts before and after the round. We also suggested members walk if able, while staying as far away from each other as possible, don't shake hands after the round, remove all ball washers, and the list goes on and on.
For many of our players, golf is the main form of exercise with many health benefits, and this has been taken away. Yet, one of the area golf courses does not have to comply with the directive, since it is run by the U.S. military. Are active and retired military personnel less susceptible to the virus?
Adding to the frustration are the published photographs of the many fishermen in the area lining the banks of lakes and streams, many much closer than you would find golfers on a golf course. I'm sure the passion of the angler is the same as that of the golfer, and by no means should they be restricted from their hobby. I only ask that further consideration be given so we can ALL participate in an outdoor activity that we enjoy, while being cautious about this very serious health threat.
Nicholas Pallante
Carlisle
