Dear Editor:
In Jonah Goldberg's recent rampage about the "Prepare for election season" (opinion page in The Sentinel, Jan. 4, 2020) being more so because of the mannerisms of President Trump, it is apparent that President Trump truly has good reason to act the way he does, because of commentators like the intentionally biased Goldberg.
I say “intentionally biased” because of the way Goldberg can not help himself but to add clarifications of his negative remarks within the brackets so that we are led to think that he has some kind of authority over his already biased comments.
You have free articles remaining.
But all his bracket comments do is prove to his readers his biased opines. Facts don’t seem to matter anymore, which tends to prove that true journalism is dead.
So cheer up Mr. Goldberg, the best is yet to come.
Dennis Hurley
Carlisle