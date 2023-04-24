Earlier this month, executives at Anheuser-Busch partnered with a transgender social media personality to promote Bud Light, the most popular beer in America, and now the “king in the can” has a revolt on its hands. The rebellion is another culture war. The fact that this corporation is suffering the consequences of their going woke, and losing money, proves the fact that those foolish enough to cram such asinine liberalism down the consumer's throat, that when you go woke, you go broke! May more common sense conservative Americans continue to boycott any and all corporations that engage in such silly and brain-dead liberalism.