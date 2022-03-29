Letter: Gleim blurs the facts

You might've recently received PA Rep. Barb Gleim’s spring newsletter. One didn’t have to scan beyond the “Wolf’s ... budget” bashing article to read more “truth decay” from the GOP’s PR team. Let’s fill the cavities in her comments with some restorative information.

Yes, $5B in educational funding is available to Pennsylvania from Biden’s American Rescue Plan. But then Gleim’s facts fail. Ninety percent of this money is a reimbursement program to help mitigate the damage COVID inflicted on schools. Pennsylvania is required to hold the money until districts have spent it on approved projects and request reimbursement. This is not money the Wolf Administration can air mail to schools.

When Gleim, Mastriano, Corman and Perry rail about the football fields of your tax money already sent and the wild spending going on across PA schools, let’s remember these facts:

- Charter schools get $2.8B from public school budgets; the key reason 57% of districts had to raise taxes or consider cutting services.

- PA public schools are short $2,000 per student now and labor under the weight of $6B in special education costs.

- Teachers are resigning mid-year and retiring early at an alarming rate. Gleim takes credit for a “fix” to this crisis by touting substitute teacher legislation (HR 412). This is a band aid that ignores the root cause!

- Gleim’s GOP loves to hail the slew of jobs available from reliable vocational education or Career and Tech Ed. (CTE). But why can Pennsylvania only afford to fund 8% of this training?

- The 20% difference in graduation rates between the poorest and wealthiest districts could be closed, and all kids could thrive.

It’s just the beginning of election season, so beware of rampant “truth decay” from purse-string holding, re-election seeking representatives in Harrisburg.

Bill Turner

Carlisle

