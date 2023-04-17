A year ago, ABC27 reported that Rep. Barb Gleim in a private Facebook group made an unsubstantiated and deeply irresponsible claim that the Carlisle Area School District has been unjustly favoring students of color. This paper asked Gleim about that post and she said, “I acknowledge the post on Moms for Liberty site and stand by what I posted.” Given the opportunity, Rep. Gleim chose not to elaborate on her outlandish slander, offering none of the normal explanations we would expect from an adult on how they came to hold such an incendiary view. Instead attempting to pivot, Gleim stated that her aim has always been to encourage parental involvement. In the Jim Crow era in this country, wealthy elected officials would often attempt to cover for their corrupt governance and build their political brand by sowing racial division, claiming for instance that Black men had raped white women. I’m sure if those officials were here today they too would echo Rep. Gleim and suggest they were merely encouraging community involvement by attempting to incite lynchings and the destruction of Black-owned property. Recently Rep. Gleim announced her endorsement of a slate of candidates for the Carlisle School Board and in the coming primary, Democratic voters will see three of Gleim’s chosen candidates on their ballot: Walt Brown, Dawn Kephart and Heather Leatherman. In the coming weeks, each of these candidates should be asked to explain if they share Rep. Gleim’s view that students of color are receiving special treatment in our schools? Each of them should be asked whether they think it is responsible behavior for a public official to attempt to rile up their most excitable followers with false claims? Each should explain knowing what they know now if they would still accept Barb Gleim’s endorsement?