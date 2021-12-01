Letter: Give me a break, Michael!

Columnist Michael Reagan, “son of President Ronald Reagan ... author and speaker,” encouraged “America” to “hang in there,” in his Nov. 29 Sentinel commentary. He began, “The other day, I ran into someone who was too discouraged to give thanks for much of anything.” He went on to blame the current administration—in office for all of 11 months—for all the ills we Americans are currently experiencing.

This son of a president cited general economic chaos and inflation; increasing crime rates, drug overdoses and suicides; deliberate weakening of the police and the judicial system; destruction of small businesses; putting millions out of work; and the capper: splitting the country into two camps on the merits of vaccination.

I’m not sure where Michael was for the last couple years. He compares these times to the Cold War, our “defeat in Vietnam,” and double-digit inflation, which he seems to blame on Jimmy Carter. Of course, his daddy made it all better (I guess he forgot about the ignored AIDS crisis). He says if you vote R when you’re at the polls, life will get better again. Give me a break.

How about instead of pretending one party or the other brought the ravages of COVID-19 upon us, creating panic, chaos and economic upheaval, or that distrust in government and law officers happens only when a Democrat (or a Republican) is president, we acknowledge that we are all in this together? Our government is set up for balance. I believe we’re better as a nation when we share responsibility and work for the common good, not just for the next election.

Additionally, while I understand controversy sells, I respectfully ask The Sentinel to broaden their pool of columnists and insist on honest arguments from those they publish—regardless of their pedigree.

Katie Daniels

Boiling Springs

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0