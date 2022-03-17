Letter: Give local police radar

I read the other day that Cumberland County and PennDOT were looking at installing barriers on I-81 in an attempt to reduce the number of accidents. One way they did not consider was to lobby the state Legislature to pass the bill that would authorize local police departments the use of radar, then authorize them to patrol the interstates in their jurisdiction. This would provide more police presence on these roads, which should slow traffic down, which should reduce the number of accidents.
Providing local police departments in Pennsylvania with radar has been long overdue with the state being the only state that local police are not allowed the use of radar. This should also assist the state police and allowing them time to perform other duties and tasks that they have to do, therefore there should not be any conflict between the local police and the state. This should cover the sheriff departments.
Paul Detrick
North Middleton Township