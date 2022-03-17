 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Give local police radar

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

I read the other day that Cumberland County and PennDOT were looking at installing barriers on I-81 in an attempt to reduce the number of accidents. One way they did not consider was to lobby the state Legislature to pass the bill that would authorize local police departments the use of radar, then authorize them to patrol the interstates in their jurisdiction. This would provide more police presence on these roads, which should slow traffic down, which should reduce the number of accidents.

Providing local police departments in Pennsylvania with radar has been long overdue with the state being the only state that local police are not allowed the use of radar. This should also assist the state police and allowing them time to perform other duties and tasks that they have to do, therefore there should not be any conflict between the local police and the state. This should cover the sheriff departments.

Paul Detrick

North Middleton Township

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Time to see bigger picture

Letter: Time to see bigger picture

During the pandemic, we drew our circle closer. We were naturally protective of our own health and safety and of those closest to us. Our pers…

Letter: Poor planning behind issue

Letter: Poor planning behind issue

This longtime observer of the Carlisle Area School District once again notes a proposal to use modulars as solutions to a problem which would …

Letter: Fight for our future

Letter: Fight for our future

High prices at the pump, floods, fires and insect infestations. Our national security, the health of our ecosystem and our children’s future a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News