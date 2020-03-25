Letter: Giant grocery stores president discusses coronavirus

Dear Editor:

As the response to coronavirus impacts communities across the Commonwealth, grocery stores have become not just “essential businesses,” but a lifeline for Pennsylvanians to stay healthy and maintain a standard of living while remaining safely at home for weeks at a time.

At The Giant Company our role as a cornerstone of local communities has intensified rapidly as we’ve experienced consumer demand unlike anything our generation has seen before.

On behalf of our 28,000 team members across Pennsylvania, we are meeting the challenge head on. We want to continue to reassure our shoppers that they will find food and necessary supplies in our stores. We receive deliveries throughout the day and our team members are working around the clock to restock our shelves and online fulfillment centers — we’ve even added hundreds of temporary jobs to meet demand during this extremely busy time.

Despite the current challenges, I have never believed more in the grocery industry and in our nation’s food manufacturers and growers than I do today. We are in constant contact with our local and national supplier partners. As essential businesses, they will continue to supply us with necessary food and non-food items.