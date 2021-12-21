Letter: Get it done

Dear Editor:

The last five months I have been following the congressional redistricting process. It is being overseen by the Pennsylvanian House Republican Caucus. It has not been bipartisan.

It hasn't mattered as the process was likely to be the same. It has been a good job, not perfect, and can be improved upon but it wasn’t all bad/wrong.

I don’t think the final map drawn by the General Assembly will look anything like this. That is OK. Regardless if someone tries to say otherwise or demands that it not be, redistricting is a political process.

Rep. Seth Grove (R) is willing to work with the Democrats. It was said in a Dec. 13 statement in reference to the release of the map “allows policymakers to reach a negotiated compromise on a map ... I look forward to working with members of the General Assembly, as well as the Wolf administration, to reach a final map.”

Now I read Gov. Wolf believes his only job is to sign it or veto it. That is nonsense. We don’t need the courts drawing our congressional map.

Gov. Wolf needs to come to the table to advocate for all of Pennsylvanians to have a fair and balanced map. It is abdication of his responsibility to not do so. Stubborn.

If no one wants to talk to each other, I’ll make it really easy. There are 17 seats. I give the Democrats 8 seats because they control the executive branch and the PA Supreme Court. I give the Republicans 8 seats because they control the General Assembly and in a recent statewide judicial race won three of four judgeships so this shows the 600,000 Democrat voter advantage doesn’t always win the day. Then there is one toss-up. There you go. Problem solved.

Theresa Myers

Upper Mifflin Township

