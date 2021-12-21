 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Get it done

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

Dear Editor:

The last five months I have been following the congressional redistricting process. It is being overseen by the Pennsylvanian House Republican Caucus. It has not been bipartisan.

It hasn't mattered as the process was likely to be the same. It has been a good job, not perfect, and can be improved upon but it wasn’t all bad/wrong.

I don’t think the final map drawn by the General Assembly will look anything like this. That is OK. Regardless if someone tries to say otherwise or demands that it not be, redistricting is a political process.

Rep. Seth Grove (R) is willing to work with the Democrats. It was said in a Dec. 13 statement in reference to the release of the map “allows policymakers to reach a negotiated compromise on a map ... I look forward to working with members of the General Assembly, as well as the Wolf administration, to reach a final map.”

Now I read Gov. Wolf believes his only job is to sign it or veto it. That is nonsense. We don’t need the courts drawing our congressional map.

People are also reading…

Gov. Wolf needs to come to the table to advocate for all of Pennsylvanians to have a fair and balanced map. It is abdication of his responsibility to not do so. Stubborn.

If no one wants to talk to each other, I’ll make it really easy. There are 17 seats. I give the Democrats 8 seats because they control the executive branch and the PA Supreme Court. I give the Republicans 8 seats because they control the General Assembly and in a recent statewide judicial race won three of four judgeships so this shows the 600,000 Democrat voter advantage doesn’t always win the day. Then there is one toss-up. There you go. Problem solved.

Theresa Myers

Upper Mifflin Township

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Face fears with reason

Letter: Face fears with reason

Fear is a potent motivator, and the times we live in have heightened everyone’s fears. No matter the color of our skin, our gender, our age, o…

Letter: Satisfaction and fairness

Letter: Satisfaction and fairness

As elections go in the United States, it doesn't get much better, at least for fairness, than the recent municipal election for Camp Hill Boro…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News