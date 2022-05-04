Letter: Get back to basics

Dear fellow parents and grandparents:

While I am an advocate of constitutionally protected free speech, I am not an advocate of pornographic, incestuous reading materials with sodomy in our public schools and libraries. “Push” and “Lawn Boy” are just two examples.

Currently there are battles raging for the hearts and minds of our children. As parents and mentors of these vulnerable young ones, we must stand up and say “enough is enough.”

I cast no blame on our local teachers, librarians and school boards. I truly believe they too want what is best for our children. I believe the responsibility lies far up the ladder with the out-of-control tentacles of unelected bureaucrats.

Our educational system has become enmeshed in subtle and not-so-subtle social engineering. It’s time to stop that nonsense and allow teachers to teach the critical subjects of “reading, writing and arithmetic,” as well as critical thinking skills.

Joni Brickner

Middlesex Township

